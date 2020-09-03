Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,248 in the last 365 days.

I-376 Ramp Closures Friday Night in Robinson Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight ramp closures on I-376 in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, September 4 weather permitting.

Paving operations, requiring closures and detours, will occur from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on the following ramps: 

Ramp traffic will be detoured. The ramps will not close simultaneously.

Posted Detours

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30

  • Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

  • Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

  • Turn left onto Ridge Road

  • Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

  • Make a left onto Route 22/30

  • End detour

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Towne Center

  • Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

  • Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon

  • Take the Ewing Road exit

  • At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road

  • Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376

  • Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh

  • From I-376, take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre (Exit 59)

  • End detour

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor.  Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

I-376 Ramp Closures Friday Night in Robinson Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.