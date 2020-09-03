Officers seek information on bull elk poached near Clagstone Road in Bonner County

On September 1, a landowner located a dead bull elk adjacent to his property on US Forest Service land off Clagstone Road in Bonner County. The elk’s head and antlers were removed, leaving the rest of the animal to waste.

Senior Conservation Officer Rob Morris determined that the large bull was poached a day or two prior. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fish & Game Panhandle office at (208)769-1414 or the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-599.