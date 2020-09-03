USDA Extends Free Meals for Kids Through December 31, 2020
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will extend several flexibilities to allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months until December 31.
This unprecedented move will help ensure children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food," said Secretary Perdue.