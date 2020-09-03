CEOGC’s Head Start Program Prepares to Start School Year with New Safety Measures

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleveland — On Tuesday, September 8, students will return to the Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland’s Early Head Start and Head Start centers for their first day of the 2020-2021 school year -- after an extended summer break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an unusual time for everyone, and as we plan to reopen school, students, parents, teachers, and the community have many questions,” said Dr. The Wilson, VP of Children & Families. “We are excited to return to the classroom, but we are definitely prioritizing student and staff health and safety.”

Here are some changes you can expect as we start the new school year:

• Health and safety precautions: each child will have his or her temperature taken at drop-off each day. A temperature of 100°F or above, or other symptoms of COVID-19, will be means for exclusion. A health assessment must also be completed at drop-off. This will help us monitor students for any symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.

• Masks: every staff member is required to wear a mask during the day. Children are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks as well.

• Additional detailed cleaning and sanitizing: all high-touch areas will be cleaned and disinfected as they are used throughout the day. Each center will be cleaned and disinfected nightly, with an additional deep cleaning every Monday.

• A different classroom set-up: each child will have his or her own bin of school supplies, which will not be shared with other classmates. Each child will also have his or her own table for eating and working. When students are on the shared mat, each child will have his or her own designated spot to allow for distance between the children.

• Class sizes: There will be no more than 6 children in an Early Head Start classroom, and no more than 9 children in a Head Start classroom. Each classroom will have 2 teachers.

Additionally, our center’s hours have changed. Each site will be open from Tuesday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. We are also offering a virtual program for this school year. If you’re interested in this option, please call (216) 589-9922.

Head Start offers an age-appropriate learning environment to income-eligible Cuyahoga County residents with children aged 3 to 5. CEOGC’s Early Head Start program offers a nurturing environment for newborns, aged 0-3, to grow. It is high-quality and FREE to income-eligible families.

Enrollment is still open but act fast; spots are quickly filling up.

There are a number of ways to enroll your child if interested:

1. Visit our website at: www.ceogc.org/enrollnow2020-2021/

2. Call the Head Start enrollment phone line at (216) 589-9922

CEOGC operates 11 high-quality Head Start centers across Cuyahoga County. The 9 centers located in the city of Cleveland are Pre4CLE certified and 10 centers are UPK Programs, supported by funding from Invest in Children.

The Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland is a nonprofit organization and the Community Action Agency for Cuyahoga County that operates programs and services dedicated to transforming the lives of residents. The Council delivers education, personal and professional development programs, and support services to residents of Cuyahoga County. Programs include Early Head Start (birth to three) Head Start (three-five years of age); individual assessments for classes and coaching sessions on topics including parenting, anger management, and life skills; job readiness, customer service training, and job placement. The Council also delivers the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). For more information, visit ceogc.org.