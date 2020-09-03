I-75 traffic switch schedule for tonight in Oakland County

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, southbound I-75 will have one lane closed from Adams to 13 Mile roads for a traffic switch. - By 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, southbound I-75 traffic will be using the newly constructed southbound lanes, with two lanes open. - The eastbound Big Beaver Road ramp to southbound I-75 will reopen.

September 3, 2020 -- Progress continues on segment 2 of the I-75 modernization project tonight when crews will shift southbound traffic onto the newly reconstructed southbound lanes from Adams Road to 13 Mile Road. Previously, two-way traffic was sharing the northbound side of the freeway while southbound lanes and bridges were being rebuilt.

To accomplish this work, southbound I-75 will have one lane closed starting at 7 p.m. this evening. By 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, two lanes will reopen on southbound I-75 from Adams to 13 Mile roads. In addition, crews will reopen the eastbound Big Beaver Road ramp to southbound I-75. Northbound I-75 traffic will remain on two lanes from 13 Mile to Adams roads.

Both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open between 8 Mile and Adams roads over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.