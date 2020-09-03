Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,220 in the last 365 days.

I-75 traffic switch schedule for tonight in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, southbound I-75 will have one lane closed from Adams to 13 Mile roads for a traffic switch.    - By 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, southbound I-75 traffic will be using the newly constructed southbound lanes, with two lanes open.    - The eastbound Big Beaver Road ramp to southbound I-75 will reopen.

September 3, 2020 -- Progress continues on segment 2 of the I-75 modernization project tonight when crews will shift southbound traffic onto the newly reconstructed southbound lanes from Adams Road to 13 Mile Road. Previously, two-way traffic was sharing the northbound side of the freeway while southbound lanes and bridges were being rebuilt.

To accomplish this work, southbound I-75 will have one lane closed starting at 7 p.m. this evening. By 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, two lanes will reopen on southbound I-75 from Adams to 13 Mile roads. In addition, crews will reopen the eastbound Big Beaver Road ramp to southbound I-75. Northbound I-75 traffic will remain on two lanes from 13 Mile to Adams roads.

Both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open between 8 Mile and Adams roads over the Labor Day holiday weekend.                                            

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.  

You just read:

I-75 traffic switch schedule for tonight in Oakland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.