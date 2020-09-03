Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-41/M-28 lane closure in Ishpeming next week

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

September 2, 2020 -- A lane closure on US-41/M-28 is planned in the city of Ishpeming Sept. 9-16 for utility maintenance work.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $52,000 to replace a damaged storm sewer pipe under the highway at the US-41/Teal Lake Road intersection in the city of Ishpeming, just east of the Second Street roundabout.

The outside eastbound lane of US-41/M-28 will be closed from Second Street to Hickory Street. The Teal Lake Road approach will also be closed at the US-41 intersection.

These closures will go into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The work is expected to be completed and traffic restored to normal flow by Sept. 16. This schedule is weather dependent and may be adjusted.

