Bradley Rotter Joins Foundation for the Study of Cycles’ Board of Directors
Cryptocurrency Thought Leader and Pioneer in Alternative Investment Classes Brings Valuable Experience and Insight
Foundation for the Study of Cycles (FSC) announced the addition of Bradley Rotter, cryptocurrency thought leader and pioneer in alternative investment classes, to its recently reinvigorated Board of Directors.
“Bradley Rotter is a dynamic and visionary leader,” said Dr. Richard Smith, Chairman of the Board and CEO of FSC. “The reason we rebuilt and rebranded FSC over the last two years is so that we could attract people like Bradley Rotter to help us advance the important work that Edward Dewey began 80 years ago.”
Rotter joins a team of investing luminaries, technology experts and cycles enthusiasts, including:
• Jake Bernstein: Publisher, Jake Bernstein's Weekly Futures Trading Letter
• Andrew Pancholi: Creator, Market Timing Report, and best-selling author
• Iain MacKay: Director and Founder, Computable Functions Limited
• Lars von Thienen: Founder and CEO, Noggle
• Bill Sarubbi: Forbes contributor, developer and money manager
“I first learned about the Foundation when I was a young commodity trader on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade, and that was 4o years ago,” Rotter said. “I think the rejuvenated Foundation will be an important gift for humanity as we struggle to make sense of where we are in cycles that transcend our lifetimes.”
Bradley Rotter is a long-time investor in technologies that impact the security of the homeland. He is one of the pioneers of financial futures, and in 1985 pioneered the concept of “seeding” alternative managers with equity capital and comprehensive support. Rotter funded and co-founded Halo Maritime Defense Systems, AirPatrol Corporation, Cyberdeadbolt, Rivetz and the Entanglement Institute, among other ventures.
About FSC
Founded in 1941, Foundation for the Study of Cycles (cycles.org) is a fellowship of scholars, scientists and nonprofessional investigators who share a passion for better understanding cycles and how they can be used to make the world a better place. In addition to identifying thousands of verified natural, social and financial cycles, FSC published Cycles Magazine from 1950 to 1997, held conferences, published reports, funded research and developed software that revolutionized the study of cycles. An international nonprofit, the Foundation curates one of the world’s most extensive collections of research and statistical data.
