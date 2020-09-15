PrintPapa Announces A New Direct Mail Marketing Section for The Businesses to Combat Covid Limitations

Direct Mail Postcards Direct Mail Marketing Direct Mail Brochure

CONTACT:

PrintPapa

Address: 1920 Lafayette Street, Unit L

City: Santa Clara

State: CA

Postcode: 95050

Country: United States of America

Telephone: 408-567-9553

Website: https://www.printpapa.com/

Email: contact@printpapa.com

Businesses are crippled these days due to the pandemic situation. They can’t operate, neither can they advertise properly. The salespersons can’t meet the prospects personally either. Marketing has almost come to an end. Unfortunately, the COVID crisis is not going to over very soon. However, businesses shouldn’t suffer like this. To combat the marketing limitations while maintaining federal safety protocols, PrintPapa has brought a special Direct Mail Marketing section to help businesses endorse their products and services successfully.

Direct mails have taken off a big-time these days. And, PrintPapa realizes this very well. With their years of experience in this niche, they know how effective direct mail marketing can be to reach the mailbox of potential customers. And, so this reputable socially-responsible CA-based printing house has come up with their special section for direct mail printing including direct mail postcards, EDDM postcards, direct mail brochures, and many more.

“Direct mail marketing is one of the most evident ways to reach the target audience. Even in this digital era, people prefer to feel the tangibility of mails that reach their mailbox. Businesses have to take advantage of this emotion as they can’t meet their leads in person due to COVID constraints”, said Mr. Shawn Nag, one of the co-owners of PrintPapa – a full-service mail house.

“We are capable of managing any campaign size. Businesses just need to provide us with the targeting mailing list and chosen artwork. We’re there to take care of the rest - printing, addressing, mailing, and sending the products to the post office. The category includes a complete suite of effective products so people can choose according to their requirements. EDDM postcard printing, for example, is a great option for real estate businesses and small business owners”.

Why PRINTPAPA?

PrintPapa ensures being FAST. GOOD & CHEAP. From cost-effective direct mail postcards, direct mail folded postcards, direct mail brochures to EDDM postcards and EDDM folded mailers - PrintPapa prints them all with optimal care. Here are the reasons to deal with them:

* Complete customer satisfaction

* 15 years of knowledge and experience in Offset & Digital Printing

* Full-Service In-House Bindery

* Full-Service Mail House certified by USPS

* More than 30 stock house facilities

* High-tech Print house located in the heart of Bay Area, Santa Clara, CA

* Order placement and tracking through the Internet

* Thousands of five-star reviews from customers

* Helpful for the business community in terms of saving money and time

* Fast turnaround and timely delivery

* A squad of very capable, educated and knowledgeable professionals

* Touch-less delivery

About the company:

PrintPapa is a CA-based family-owned full-service printing house founded in 2004. It’s operated by Nag brothers – Shawn and Paul. Being FAST GOOD & CHEAP is the motto of the company.

