Future Strategy and Key Developments of US SATCOM at Global MilSatCom 2020

SMi Group Reports: Future Strategy and key updates on the US SATCOM to be delivered on day two of Global MilSatCom 2020.

Day two (11 November 2020) of the Global MilSatCom conference will feature high level presentations from senior experts across the industry and the government sector, where the US key updates and future strategies will be disclosed, including transforming and building the US Space Forces Enterprise, COMSATCOM portfolio strategy , exploring the changing space landscape and the growth in competition, plus many more.Expert USA Speakers at Global MilSatCom 2020 include:• Colonel Ryan Gulden, Director, SATCOM Integration, SMC, US Space Force• Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Space Force• Captain Andrew Dittmer, Navy liaison to Space Education Training Centre & N7, NAVIFOR, US Navy• Mr Joseph Vanderpoorten, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, Portfolio Architect, SMC, US Space Force• Dr Claire Leon, Program Director, Systems Engineering, Loyola Marymount University• Mr Brendan S. Mulvaney, Director, China Aerospace Studies Institute, USAF• Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Space Force• Ms Kay Sears, Vice President & General Manager Military Space, Lockheed Martin• Ms Andrea Loper, Future Space Communications Program Manager, Air Force Research Laboratory• Mr Gus Anderson, Colonel (RET.), U.S. Army, Senior Director, Business Development, Global Enterprise Solutions, Leonardo DRS• Ms Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO), US Air Force Space Command• Mr Andy Lincoln, CTO, Government Systems, Viasat• Mr Charles Cooper, Associate Administrator, Office of Spectrum Management, US Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications and Information AdministrationThe four-day event will include:• A Pre-Conference Focus Day on Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology• Conference Day 1 covering a Western Europe Focus• Conference Day 2 covering a US Focus• Conference Day 3 covering an International FocusGlobal MilSatCom's last early bird saving of £100 will expire on 30 September. Registrations can be made online at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR4 ---END---SMi's 22nd Annual Global MilSatComConference: 10th – 12th November 2020Focus Day: 9th November 2020London, UKGold Sponsor: AirbusSilver Sponsor: EutelsatSponsors: Babcock I GovSat I Inmarsat I Kratos I Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Service I Lockheed Martin I Northrop Grumman I ST Engineering iDirect UK I Telesat I Thales Communications I ViasatExhibitors: GRC Ltd I Hytec Inter I Inster I Marlink SAS I Media Broadcast Satellite I ND Satcom I XTAR