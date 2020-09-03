Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DISTRIBUTED PRACTICE REIMAGINES HOW PEOPLE MEET AND ENGAGE IN PANDEMIC AND THE FUTURE

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DistributED is announced today as a new practice of the Content Evolution membership federation. DistributED is an advisory service and interactive community platform dedicated to reimagining and transforming conferences, events, meetings, and tradeshows (CEMTS) to being a “both/and” – gatherings that are designed to surpass only in-person or only online.

DistributED is collaborative practice sparked by pandemic forces of change and birthed by Jamai Blivin and Kevin Clark. Both Blivin and Clark have decades of experience in large-scale meetings and executive advisory groups. “DistributED designs put people first before applying technology or previous-era meeting formats,” says Kevin Clark. “DistributED designs are collaborative and engaging, with strong intention to overcome staging spectacles and watching screens in favor of collaboration, engagement, and action.”

The first gathering being transformed by DistributED is the celebrated CLOSE IT Summit Conference, created by Blivin and Innovate+Educate. CLOSE IT DistributEd will launch October 29, 2020 and will be powered by DistributED design and the DistributED participant platform. A comprehensive announcement for the new CLOSE IT format and its agenda is scheduled for later this month.

DistributED opens the imagination and frees clients from previous constraints around people gathering in CEMTS settings. The DistributED practice encourages thinking about small groups coming together to solve real problems facing a professional community. DistributED supports a model for organizations, leaders, and professionals to meet in the place, time and environment that works best for them. DistributED creates CEMTS that boost attention and reduce fatigue. DistributED uses advanced design thinking to reframe what’s possible at the intersection of people and enabling technology.

“DistributED flips the previous conference and event models into communities of knowledge, outcomes and action,” says Blivin. “Conferences are expensive and actually leave out some of the key people attending that can contribute. We are excited to engage more people with this new model.”

For more information about DistributED: www.distribut-ed.com

For more information about Content Evolution: www.contentevolution.net

For more information about CLOSE IT Summit: www.closeit.org

