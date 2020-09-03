Road Closure Route 4037 Fort Cherry Road - Mount Pleasant Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Route 4037 (Fort Cherry Road) in Mount Pleasant Township, Washington County. The closure will be located between Route 4012 (Noblestown Road) and Skyview Lane. The weekend closure will occur on the weekend of September 11 - 14, beginning on Friday at 8 pm to the following Monday morning at 5 am.

The closure is part of contract work for the Turnpike Southern Beltway Project. A marked detour will be in place using Route 4016 (Cherry Valley Road), Route 4019 (Pleasant Valley Road) and Route 4012 (Grant/Noblestown Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###