Warner Reports 1,240 New WV Business Registrations for August 2020

Charleston, W. Va. — Wirt County led West Virginia in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month of August 2020. A total of four new businesses registered to operate in the County during the month, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Statewide, the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 1,240 new businesses in August. The number of registered business entities in Wirt County grew from 143 to 147, which equates to a 2.8 percent increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Tucker, Wayne, Summers and Taylor counties also had notable growth during the month.

“West Virginia continues to see steady business growth despite these challenging times,” Warner said. “Our office is dedicated to helping new businesses and entrepreneurs by providing them with a quick and easy registration process. Even during the pandemic, it has never been easier to open a new business in West Virginia.”

The number of business entities in Tucker County grew from 450 to 462, with Wayne County business entities increasing from 820 to 838. Summers County experienced an increase in new business registrations from 478 to 487, and Taylor County went from 498 to 507 for the month.

West Virginia saw an 8.79 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. Summers County led the increase with 19.07 percent growth. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

While all Secretary of State offices are currently closed for in-person public services, staff continues to perform and process all Business & Licensing requests. Nearly all business filings can be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For licensing requests, including service of process, notary commissions, apostilles, and marriage celebrants, documents should be mailed to: WV Secretary of State’s Office, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.

If you're a military veteran or a young entrepreneur under the age of 30, learn more about the Secretary of State's registration fee waiver programs here.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.

SPECIAL NOTE: The WV Secretary of State's Office is currently engaged in the election process for the upcoming November General Election. To learn more about registering to vote, requesting an absentee ballot or voting in person, go to GoVoteWV.com.