Parikh Info Solutions Announces Launch Of Subtitling Services For EU Languages

Parikh Info Solutions Services

The professional translation, transcription, and subtitling service provider based in India has now started offering video subtitling in all European languages.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand of video content has been growing in a stupendous manner in the recent times. Internet users across the world today access video content on their variety of mobile devices. This has created a huge demand for captioning and video subtitling solutions.

In India, Parikh Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a reputed name when it comes to offering translation, transcription, localization, dubbing, voice over and video subtitling services. With a team of expert and experienced professionals, the company boasts of offering impeccable video captioning and subtitling for a number of clients in all Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu as well as in all major Asian languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Indonesian, Vietnamese and others. Since they already been offering translation and transcription services in a host of languages across the globe, and now they have decided to offer video subtitling in all European languages as well.

Amitt Parikh, the Director of the company reveals, “We have a team of translators, transcriptionists and captioners with a rich experience in all major Asian and European languages and we are capable of offering top quality captioning and subtitling services for our clients. With our detailed and meticulous subtitling services, our client’s video content becomes more accessible and enjoyable among viewers who may not know the original language of the video.”

According to him, they provide video subtitles for different platforms, including Windows Player, MX Player, VLC Player, Android and iOS. Thus, they are now capable of offering on-demand subtitles for latest movies and trending series in all European languages and for all platforms. The company can provide subtitles in all most widely used formats, such as .srt, .scc, .ttml, .txt, .vtt, .cap, etc. They can deliver video files in all leading formats, including .MOV, .MP4, .MKV, .AVI, .WMV and others. From transcription to time coding, they maintain strict quality in every step of the whole video subtitling process. With fast turnarounds, Parikh Info Solutions can deliver the best quality video subtitling at competitive prices.

Parikh Info Solutions has been a pioneer in offering multilingual translation, transcription, video subtitling and other relevant services, as the company invests significantly in the latest technology. The team members are encouraged to learn and master the latest tools that can enhance their efficiency in completing the time-consuming and complicated task of captioning and subtitling for various clients.

The company also excels in offering subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing people, allowing video content to be accessible to millions of individuals who have difficulty in hearing. Besides, captioning may enhance the pleasure of watching videos among people of all classes.