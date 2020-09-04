Maysalward Launches Dominoes Pro Mobile Game with A Travel Around The World Update

About

Based in Jordan, MRD has proven competency with a wide ranging expertise demonstrated by its comprehensive product and project portfolio which includes cross platform multiplayer games and social network interactive games and applications. Under a glocalized vision, MRD has designed and developed some of the most popular mobile games in the region including cards games such as Balot, Trix and Tarneeb. In addition to board games such as Carrom & Tawla. Casual games & edutainment games are the specialty of MRD. MRD Mobile & Online Games are enabled on technologies ranging from J2ME, Symbian, Blackberry, Android & iOS platforms in addition to online, social, and interactive networks such as Facebook. MRD operates two development studios based in Amman and Irbid and boosts a highly diverse, dedicated and professional workforce of more than 30 developers backed by strong management.

Leading Mobile Game Studio and Publisher MENA