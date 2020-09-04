Maysalward Launches Dominoes Pro Mobile Game with A Travel Around The World Update

Dominoespro

Dominoes Pro

Dominoes Pro

Dominoes Pro

Dominoes Pro

Dominoes Pro Skins

The latest updated version of Dominoes Pro Mobile Game featuring the Wonders of the World, allowing users to meet, connect, and compete.

This is an example of how we managed to deal with readjustments facing COVID-19. It was a challenge; however, we were able to help people connect, travel, and learn through games virtually from home.”
— Nour KHRAIS
AMMAN, JORDANN, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward introduces the latest updated version of Dominoes Pro featuring the Wonders of the World, allowing users to meet, connect, and compete through their new and enhanced multiplayer engine and functionality. 

Maysalward never failed to keep up the battle against COVID-19; they joined the #PlayApartTogether campaign to encourage and promote physical distancing by launching new games and updates that help users cope and connect virtually. Creating cultural awareness and fulfilling their social responsibility, Maysalward's new updated version of Dominoes Pro incorporates a specifically designed model to allow users to play and travel the world safely from home like a PRO while learning new and exciting facts about the Wonders of this World! 

Nour Khrais, CEO and Founder of Maysalward, states, "I believe in the importance of change; it allows people to learn new skills, explore new opportunities, and experiment with creativity in ways never done before. Dominoes Pro is an example of how we managed to deal with readjustments facing COVID-19. It was a challenge; however, we were able to help people connect, travel, and learn through games virtually from home. Our top priority is our users' safety, and we will continue to grow and create more games that will expand the boundary of connectivity and exposure for our players".

Maysalward is a mobile gaming company founded in 2003. They developed their own culture based on collaboration, transparency, and diversity by creating hypercasual games while challenging their limits and capabilities. Maysalward is continually striving to excel, evolve, adapt, and embrace change regardless of its circumstance. Moreover, experimenting with different methods to stay connected, whether through chatting with friends online, playing multiplayer, and keeping up with a high score through the leaderboard. Maysalward is the place where people unite and have fun! 

Nour Khrais
Maysalward
+962 7 9690 0217
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Dominoes Pro Update Travel Around the Worlds Wonders

You just read:

Maysalward Launches Dominoes Pro Mobile Game with A Travel Around The World Update

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Nour Khrais
Maysalward
+962 7 9690 0217
Company/Organization
Maysalward
Amman 11183, Amman
Amman, 5409/11183
Jordan
+962796499921
Visit Newsroom
About

Based in Jordan, MRD has proven competency with a wide ranging expertise demonstrated by its comprehensive product and project portfolio which includes cross platform multiplayer games and social network interactive games and applications. Under a glocalized vision, MRD has designed and developed some of the most popular mobile games in the region including cards games such as Balot, Trix and Tarneeb. In addition to board games such as Carrom & Tawla. Casual games & edutainment games are the specialty of MRD. MRD Mobile & Online Games are enabled on technologies ranging from J2ME, Symbian, Blackberry, Android & iOS platforms in addition to online, social, and interactive networks such as Facebook. MRD operates two development studios based in Amman and Irbid and boosts a highly diverse, dedicated and professional workforce of more than 30 developers backed by strong management.

Leading Mobile Game Studio and Publisher MENA

More From This Author
Maysalward Launches Dominoes Pro Mobile Game with A Travel Around The World Update
Tennis Master 3D New Mobile Hypercasual Game
الرابطة الدولية لمطوري الألعاب IGDA تطلق مجموعة عالمية لدعم مطوري الألعاب المستقلين
View All Stories From This Author