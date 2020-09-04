Maysalward Launches Dominoes Pro Mobile Game with A Travel Around The World Update
The latest updated version of Dominoes Pro Mobile Game featuring the Wonders of the World, allowing users to meet, connect, and compete.
This is an example of how we managed to deal with readjustments facing COVID-19. It was a challenge; however, we were able to help people connect, travel, and learn through games virtually from home.”AMMAN, JORDANN, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward introduces the latest updated version of Dominoes Pro featuring the Wonders of the World, allowing users to meet, connect, and compete through their new and enhanced multiplayer engine and functionality.
Maysalward never failed to keep up the battle against COVID-19; they joined the #PlayApartTogether campaign to encourage and promote physical distancing by launching new games and updates that help users cope and connect virtually. Creating cultural awareness and fulfilling their social responsibility, Maysalward's new updated version of Dominoes Pro incorporates a specifically designed model to allow users to play and travel the world safely from home like a PRO while learning new and exciting facts about the Wonders of this World!
Nour Khrais, CEO and Founder of Maysalward, states, "I believe in the importance of change; it allows people to learn new skills, explore new opportunities, and experiment with creativity in ways never done before. Dominoes Pro is an example of how we managed to deal with readjustments facing COVID-19. It was a challenge; however, we were able to help people connect, travel, and learn through games virtually from home. Our top priority is our users' safety, and we will continue to grow and create more games that will expand the boundary of connectivity and exposure for our players".
Maysalward is a mobile gaming company founded in 2003. They developed their own culture based on collaboration, transparency, and diversity by creating hypercasual games while challenging their limits and capabilities. Maysalward is continually striving to excel, evolve, adapt, and embrace change regardless of its circumstance. Moreover, experimenting with different methods to stay connected, whether through chatting with friends online, playing multiplayer, and keeping up with a high score through the leaderboard. Maysalward is the place where people unite and have fun!
Dominoes Pro Update Travel Around the Worlds Wonders