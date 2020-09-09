AFTA 3.0 - Aspire Systems Launches its Top Test Automation Framework for the Millennials

AFTA – An AI-led dynamic framework for all your test automation requirements

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, US, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems introduces its next-gen Selenium-based software test automation framework, AFTA 3.0 owing to the existing challenges and constantly increasing customer expectations to come up with seamless products. This upgraded version of AFTA aims to effectively conduct all aspects of functional testing. This framework leverages the best of breed automation tools to carry out both functional and non-functional testing easily and successfully.

The modernized version of Selenium test automation framework is enabled with AL/ML capabilities to help organizations in automation testing right from the initial development phase to avoid any last-minute error detection which impacts the time-to-market. This plug and play Selenium test framework is mainly designed for Agile and DevOps driven environment that allows to overcome the challenges of the traditional methods of testing and provide the best possible customer experience. As an agile automation framework, AFTA 3.0 made this possible through reasoning, problem-solving, and machine learning based on the repetitive patterns to identify and rectify issues then and there.

What makes this QA automation framework unique is that it comprises of StabilizedJS which is capable of automatically healing the test scripts during the test execution when any of the UI element properties change. Scripts developed using this framework are compatible with cloud browser, mobile infrastructures, cross-browser testing, etc. Some of the key features of AI-led automation in AFTA 3.0 are:

• Self-healing scripts to identify modifications

• Auto analysis of the test automation results

• Low script maintenance

• Easy integration with any Selenium-based application project

• Defect analytics for high degree of reliability

• Auto update of defects in defect tracking tool

• Build analytics on the previous runs

• Live streaming of test results using intelligence

• Frequent UI element properties changes

• Complex report analysis on execution report

Janakiraman Jayachandran, Head of Testing and Test Automation Service at Aspire Systems says, “AI/ML has been changing the world in several fields. Testing is no exception and Aspire wants to be the forerunner in leveraging this technology to bring benefits to our customer. The AI/ML based features we have enabled can bring down the overall cost of quality by up to 50% and more importantly puts our customers ahead of their competitors.”

About Aspire Systems:

Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company works with some of the world’s most innovative enterprises and independent software vendors, helping them leverage technology and outsourcing in specific areas of expertise. Aspire currently has over 3000 employees and 150+ customers globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. Aspire Systems is located across the globe including the USA, Mexico, UK, India, Singapore, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For the eleventh year in a row, Aspire has been selected as one of India's 'Best Companies to Work For' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, in partnership with The Economic Times.

