Blackhawk Floors Launches its Redesigned Website

An industry leader in hardwood flooring has unveiled a new look of its website.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an old adage that says “first impressions make lasting impressions,” and thanks to Blackhawk Floors, Inc. newly redesigned website, site visitors will not only have a lasting impression but an unforgettable one.

“We’re very excited about the launch of our redesigned website,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “Our website features the latest technology to ensure the best possible user experience.”

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

As for Blackhawk Floors’ newly redesigned website, it features a responsive design, which means that whether you’re on a desktop, cell phone, tablet, or watch, the website automatically adjusts to fit perfectly on any screen size, providing optimum user experience.

The website also features tabs for website visitors to browse, including Wood Flooring Services, Our Products, Our Process, Testimonials, Gallery, Blog, and Contact Us.

“When we set out to redesign our website, we had all of our current customers and future customers in mind,” Elquest stressed, before adding, “We wanted to power our website with the latest technology and utilize the best website layout to ensure that anyone visiting our website has smooth navigation and unique experience. Our newly redesigned website accomplishes this. We invite everyone to visit our website and feel free to see what we offer.”

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

“Quality is assured because we do 100 percent of the work – we don’t use subcontractors,” Elquest said.

For more information, please visit www.blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/about-blackhawk-flooring-hardwood-flooring and www.blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

Jason Elquest

Owner

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States

Phone: 480-595-9554

Source: Blackhawk Floors, Inc.