Shaftsbury Barracks / Green Mountain Power scam

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 2, 2020 the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks received

complaints regarding scams phone calls that were claiming to be a bill collector

from Green Mountain Power. The scammers will claim they will shut off power to

your residence unless you pay a fee immediately. It is encouraged you do not

provide any information and hang up the phone.

Further information is also on Green Mountain Power's Facebook page.

If you were a victim of this scam you are encouraged to call your local law

enforcement agency.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421