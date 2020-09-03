Shaftsbury Barracks / Green Mountain Power scam
VSP News Release-Incident
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 2, 2020 the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks received
complaints regarding scams phone calls that were claiming to be a bill collector
from Green Mountain Power. The scammers will claim they will shut off power to
your residence unless you pay a fee immediately. It is encouraged you do not
provide any information and hang up the phone.
Further information is also on Green Mountain Power's Facebook page.
If you were a victim of this scam you are encouraged to call your local law
enforcement agency.
