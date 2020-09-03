Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,295 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Green Mountain Power scam

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 2, 2020 the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks received

complaints regarding scams phone calls that were claiming to be a bill collector

from Green Mountain Power. The scammers will claim they will shut off power to

your residence unless you pay a fee immediately. It is encouraged you do not

provide any information and hang up the phone.

 

Further information is also on Green Mountain Power's Facebook page.

If you were a victim of this scam you are encouraged to call your local law

enforcement agency.

 

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Green Mountain Power scam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.