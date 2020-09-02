Orders Now Accepted for Division of Forestry Tree Seedlings

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF) is offering a variety of tree and shrub seedlings for reforestation and conservation projects. The East Tennessee Nursery in Delano, Tenn. produces forest seedlings and is accepting orders until April 30, 2021.

The nursery supports a $24.3 billion dollar forest products industry and enables landowners to meet soil, timber, wildlife, aesthetic, and water quality objectives.

“Landowners who want to reforest timberland, control erosion, or enhance wildlife environment can do that with the right seedlings,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Our nursery grows species that thrive in Tennessee and that help landowners meet their conservation objectives at a low cost.”

Landowners may apply for free seedlings for forest sustainability and restoration through Trees for Tennessee, Play. Plant. Preserve, and the Duck and Elk River Watershed Buffer Initiative programs. Quantities are limited with all three seedling programs.

Trees for Tennessee, sponsored by Huber Engineered Woods, LLC, is an initiative aimed at increasing pine regeneration on recently harvested land or fallow fields.

Play. Plant. Preserve., sponsored by D’Addario, works to ensure that the hardwood resources used for making drumsticks and mallets in Tennessee are sustainable. Landowners must have a reforestation prescription plan prepared by a professional forester and plant a minimum number of trees to be eligible.

The Duck and Elk River Watershed Buffer Initiative program works to enhance riparian zone or wetland buffers for wildlife. The program provides primarily nut-producing hardwood seedlings. To be eligible for the program, the land must have a wildlife management plan and be in one of the following counties: Bedford, Coffee, Dickson, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Humphreys, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, or Williamson.

Cost-share opportunities to purchase seedlings are available through the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program and other state and federal programs.

For more information about the programs, eligibility requirements, and online seedling sales, visit www.planttntrees.org or contact your local area forester at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/staff.html.