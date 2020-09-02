Don’t Pay, Enjoy the Labor Day Holiday: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

This Labor Day holiday weekend will be celebrated enthusiastically, and Fremont County law enforcement is spreading the word about the dangers of impaired driving to get drunk drivers off the roads and save lives.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 4,. and continuing through Monday, Sept. 7, additional officers, deputies and troopers will be on duty in Fremont County and they will show zero tolerance for drunk driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crashes every 50 minutes in 2018. That’s the equivalent of 20 jumbo jets crashing each year, with no survivors. This is why Fremont County law enforcement is reminding everyone that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to the Labor Day festivities, remember to Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“Celebrate Labor Day responsibly, wear your seat belt, watch your speed and never drink and drive,” said Lt. Alan McOmie of the Lander Police department. “We need your help in keeping our roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. We are getting the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives, help us put an end to this senseless behavior.”

Fremont County Law Enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.

--