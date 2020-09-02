Clay Creek Road to Close for a Bridge Replacement Project in Franklin Township, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, September 14, on a project to replace the bridge carrying Clay Creek Road over White Clay Creek in Franklin Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Due to the nature of construction, Clay Creek Road will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Twin Bridge Lane and Auburn Road beginning Monday, September 14, through the completion of the project scheduled for mid-November.

During the bridge closure, Clay Creek Road motorists will be directed to use Auburn Road and Church Hill Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Built in 1950, the current bridge will be replaced with a new box culvert structure and carries an average of 1139 vehicles a day.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

This structure is one of seven bridges under a $5 million project to repair poor condition bridges in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.

A bridge completed under this project includes:

Springton Road over Indian Run in Wallace Township, Chester County.

The other structures in this bridge improvement project include the following:

West State Road over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township and Kennett Square Borough, Chester County;

Creek Road over the Brandywine Creek in East Brandywine Township, Chester County;

2nd Avenue over Mingo Creek in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery Township;

Baltimore Pike over Red Clay Creek in New Garden Township, Chester County; and

Hulmeville Road over Chubb Run in Middletown Township and Penndel Borough, Bucks County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late summer 2022.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #