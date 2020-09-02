FLAG ALERT: Extending Half-Staff Notice for NC Flags in Honor of Former NC State Rep. Melanie Goodwin

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Wednesday, September 2, 2020 until sunset on Friday, September 4, 2020 in honor of former NC State Representative Melanie Goodwin, who passed away on Tuesday.

Goodwin's service in the NC General Assembly spanned three terms in the State House. She also practiced family law in Richmond County and made history in 2008 as the first NC state lawmaker to give birth while holding office. After serving North Carolina's 66th District from 2005 to 2010, she was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the North Carolina Industrial Commission in 2011 and served as Chief Deputy Commissioner from 2019 to present.

A proud wife and mother of two children, she was a lifelong advocate for women, youth and families. Goodwin was involved with a number of community organizations and boards and previously worked with the North Carolina Council for Women. She was born in Richmond, VA, but was raised and attended school in Raleigh. She was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Campbell University School of Law.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"Kristin and I mourn the loss of former Rep. Melanie Wade Goodwin after a brave battle with cancer. She was an amazing mother, wife, lawyer and legislator who fought for working people. We grieve with Wayne and their children. I’ve ordered flags to fly at half staff in her honor."

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

