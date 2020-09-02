Trapper education classes offered in the Magic Valley

Trapper education classes are once again being offered by Fish and Game in the Magic Valley Region. Classes had been put on hold since March due to COVID-19 restrictions. Both trapper education and wolf trapper education classes will be offered.

Please note that persons desiring to trap wolves need BOTH the trapper education and wolf trapper education certifications.

Three classes will be offered over the coming weeks at the Magic Valley Regional Office, Hunter Education Building in the Highway 93 Business Park at 324 South 417 East in Jerome.

Magic Valley Region Trapper Education Course Offerings:

Saturday, September 12, 8:00am – 12:00pm

Tuesday, September 22, 5:30pm – 9:30pm

Magic Valley Region Wolf Trapper Education Course Offering:

Saturday, September 26, 9:00am – 1:00pm

Registration is online by visiting the Fish and Game website under the education tab.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, class size will be greatly limited to allow for appropriate social distancing at all times. Masks and other PPE are highly encouraged for all participants. Masks and gloves will be available at the class. Students are asked not to attend a course if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Any course may be canceled should state COVID-19 guidelines change prior to a course date.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.