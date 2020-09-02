Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,265 in the last 365 days.

Trapper education classes offered in the Magic Valley

Trapper education classes are once again being offered by Fish and Game in the Magic Valley Region. Classes had been put on hold since March due to COVID-19 restrictions. Both trapper education and wolf trapper education classes will be offered.

Please note that persons desiring to trap wolves need BOTH the trapper education and wolf trapper education certifications.

Three classes will be offered over the coming weeks at the Magic Valley Regional Office, Hunter Education Building in the Highway 93 Business Park at 324 South 417 East in Jerome.

Magic Valley Region Trapper Education Course Offerings:

Saturday, September 12, 8:00am – 12:00pm

Tuesday, September 22, 5:30pm – 9:30pm

 

Magic Valley Region Wolf Trapper Education Course Offering:

Saturday, September 26, 9:00am – 1:00pm

 

Registration is online by visiting the Fish and Game website under the education tab.

 

Due to COVID-19 concerns, class size will be greatly limited to allow for appropriate social distancing at all times. Masks and other PPE are highly encouraged for all participants. Masks and gloves will be available at the class. Students are asked not to attend a course if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Any course may be canceled should state COVID-19 guidelines change prior to a course date.

 

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

You just read:

Trapper education classes offered in the Magic Valley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.