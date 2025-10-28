Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (10-28-2025)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for October 28, 2025, and the data discussed in this report were collected from October 20 through October 26.

We observed large increases in both angler effort and catch last week on the Upper Salmon River. Angler effort was highest downstream of North Fork in location code 15, but many boats were also on the water between Salmon and North Fork. Effort remained low upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17, although anglers had started catching steelhead in that area as well.

Catch rates improved considerably compared to the previous week and were the best so far this fall. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 averaged 26 hours per steelhead caught, while those interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 31 hours per steelhead caught. Downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16, anglers averaged 34 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17 averaged 29 hours per steelhead caught. With favorable weather forecasted for the upcoming week, we anticipate that fishing will continue to improve as more steelhead make their way into the area.