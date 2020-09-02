Gov. Herbert issues declaration in recognition of 75th Anniversary of V-J Day

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, September 2, 2020, Governor Gary R. Herbert issued a declaration honoring the Utahns who served on the front and home lines.

“Today we pay tribute to the American servicemen and women of the Greatest Generation, as well as to our allies, and remember those who gave their lives in the defense of liberty,” said Gov. Gary R. Herbert. “Utah will forever be grateful for the remarkable men and women and what they did on the front lines of war and the homefront.”

The governor issued the following proclamation in recognition of the 75th Anniversary of V-J Day: