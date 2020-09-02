Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,265 in the last 365 days.

2020-09-02 12:42:18.58 Holts Summit Woman Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2020-09-02 12:42:18.58

Story Photo

Kelsey Scheppers of Holts Summit recently won a top prize of $100,000 on a Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers game. Scheppers purchased the winning ticket at Hy-Vee Gas, 3723 W. Truman Blvd., in Jefferson City.

$100,000 Jackpot” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $937,000 in unclaimed prizes. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In FY19, players in Cole County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $13.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $4.5 million went to education programs in the county.  

You just read:

2020-09-02 12:42:18.58 Holts Summit Woman Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.