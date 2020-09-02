Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Second PEL-driven project to start Sept. 8 on US-31/Division Street in Traverse City

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Grand Traverse

HIGHWAY: US-31/M-37 (Division Street)

CLOSEST CITY: Traverse City

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest nearly $1.2 million to widen US-31/M-37 (Division Street) between Griffin Street and 10th Street in Traverse City to incorporate median islands and center turn lanes at intersections. The project includes asphalt resurfacing and sidewalk construction, as well as new tree and native plantings next spring.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

This will be the second project resulting from the 2015 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) project studying traffic improvements and preferred alternatives for future work along the corridor. The first project - construction of a right-turn lane at 14th Street - was completed in May 2020.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require lane closures and traffic shifts during construction, with one lane open in each direction.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The median islands included in this project will offer a refuge for pedestrians crossing US-31/Division Street along this section of the corridor. Northbound traffic will have a left-turn lane at West 11th Street, and southbound traffic will have left-turn lanes at 12th and 13th streets.  

