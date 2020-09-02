Washington Metro’s Unemployment at 8.0 Percent in July

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary July job estimates show a decrease of 7,900 jobs for a total of 2,553,000 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by19,000 jobs, while the public sector payroll decreased by 26,900 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted July 2020 unemployment rate was 8.0 percent, which is a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the June 2020 rate of 8.4 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in July 2019, which was 4.7 percentage points lower than the current unemployment rate of 8.0 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for July 2020 was 2,736,000, of which 2,516,500 were employed and 219,500 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 8.0 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,054,500, of which 2,818,000 were employed and 236,600 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 7.7 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,453,600, of which 3,181,700 were employed and 271,900 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 7.9 percent. For the month, the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area declined by 0.4 percentage points, while the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.5 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force decreased over the year by 76,800, while the number of employed decreased by 203,300, and the number of unemployed increased by 126,500. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring decreased over the year by 56,500, while the number of employed decreased by 201,000, and the number of unemployed increased by 144,500. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force decreased by 73,900, while the number of employed decreased by 229,600 and the number of unemployed increased by 155,700. For the year, the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Suburban Ring increased by 4.7 percentage points, while the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate increased by 4.6 percentage points from a year ago.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased over the month by 7,900 jobs. The private sector increased by 19,000 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 26,900 jobs over-the-month. Four private sectors had over-the-month job loss. Job decreases were registered in: manufacturing decreased (100 jobs); financial activities decreased (300 jobs); educational and health services decreased (2,200 jobs) and other services decreased (500 jobs). Job increases were registered in mining, logging and construction increased (2,700 jobs); trade transportation & utilities increased (5,800 jobs); information services increased (800 jobs); professional and business services increased (2,700 jobs) and leisure and hospitality services increased (10,100 jobs). Government overall decreased by 26,900 jobs over the month. The federal government increased by 2,700 jobs, state government decreased by 500 jobs and the local government decreased by 29,100 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased by 210,600 jobs. The private sector decreased by 178,600 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 32,000 jobs. The private sector losses were registered in: manufacturing (-2,500 jobs); mining, logging and construction (-600 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (-19,200 jobs); information (-1,500 jobs); financial activities (-4,300 jobs); professional and business services (-15,700 jobs); educational and health services (-29,800 jobs); leisure and hospitality services (-99,500 jobs) and other services (-5,500 jobs). The Federal government shows an increase of 4,800 jobs, while State government decreased 3,500 jobs and the local government decreased 33,300 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-3D-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2019 annual benchmark revisions.