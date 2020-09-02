Gov. Ivey awards grants to provide pandemic safe services to domestic violence victims in northeast Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $31,309 to two agencies in northeast Alabama to provide services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault while abiding by safe procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The special appropriations from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act are intended to ensure that victims continue to obtain the necessary services they need to overcome abusive situations and rebuild their lives.

Second Chance Inc. of Anniston was awarded $19,633 to serve victims in Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties. Domestic Violence Crisis Services in Albertville received $11,676 to serve victims in Cherokee, DeKalb and Marshall counties.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has altered our lives, but victims of these horrendous crimes still require access to professional services and compassionate assistance,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend Second Chance and Domestic Violence Crisis Services for their dedication to help those who often have nowhere else to turn.”

Second Chance provides multiple services to victims to help them overcome trauma. The agency also works with schools to teach students about healthy relationships.

Domestic Violence Crisis Services provides multiple outreach programs including shelter, 24-hour emergency response and educational programs.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey is committed to ensuring that victims continue to receive the services and help they require even during this pandemic,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and these agencies.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

