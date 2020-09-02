West Carson Street Ramp Closures at the Fort Pitt Bridge Wednesday, Thursday Nights in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ramp closures on Route 837 (West Carson Street) at the Fort Pitt Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 2-3 weather permitting.

Milling and paving operations, requiring ramp closures and detours, will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night according to the following schedule:

Wednesday, September 2

Thursday, September 3

Traffic will be detoured using the West End Bridge, Route 65, and the I-279 Fort Duquesne Bridge.

The work is part of the $6.06 million improvement project. Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

