Game and Fish informs the public about habitat treatments happening in September.

Habitat treatments happening on Red Canyon WHMA and Green Mountain

Lander -

The Lander Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department would like to inform the public about two late summer habitat improvement projects expected to occur between Sept. 1 - 15. Projects will take place on Red Canyon Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) and on Green Mountain. The treatment types include herbicide application for cheatgrass and conifer removal from aspen communities.

The Red Canyon WHMA cheatgrass project is an aerially applied herbicide treatment using a helicopter to apply Indaziflam herbicide to 800 acres of crucial elk winter range. The dates of application are proposed between Sept. 2 - 4, but will depend heavily on wind speeds and weather patterns as herbicide cannot be applied at wind speeds greater than 10mph or if active precipitation events are occurring. The Fremont County Weed and Pest District will post signs along the Red Canyon Road while the helicopter is in the process of spraying. We ask the public to avoid the WHMA while the herbicide is being applied.

On Green Mountain, a contracted saw crew will remove conifers from aspen stands in three locations including the County Campground, private lands along Green Mountain Road, and on Cooper Creek State Land. The saw crews will begin their work on private land on Sept. 3, will work through the Labor Day weekend, plan to move to public land after the busy weekend and complete the work by Sept. 15. The crew’s workday begins at 6 a.m. and ends between 2 -3 p.m. A total of 85 acres are proposed for this treatment. This project is aimed at improving aspen habitats which are important for mule deer does rearing fawns through the spring, summer, and fall.

Any questions regarding these habitat treatments can be addressed to Amy Anderson, Game and Fish Lander Region habitat biologist, 307-332-2688.

- WGFD -