Episode host Angel Giuffria (left) explores latest developments in E-dermis, which brings a sense of touch to prosthetics, with Dr. Luke Osborn, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. (Photo: SEEDLAND Group) Weissman/Markovitz Communications SEEDLAND

Documentary Series Exploring the Furthest Reaches of Scientific Endeavor Across Three Continents Represented by Sideways Film

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Production Completed on SEEDLAND Group’s Forging the Future of Science

with Al Roker Entertainment

Documentary Series Exploring the Furthest Reaches of Scientific Endeavor

Across Three Continents Represented by Sideways Film

(Los Angeles, CA) September 2, 2020 — SEEDLAND Group, a leading Chinese technology innovator and real estate enterprise, and Al Roker Entertainment have completed a groundbreaking new series that explores the latest boundary-pushing reaches of scientific exploration. The project is titled Forging the Future. Distribution of the six-episode series will be handled by Sideways Film.

Forging the Future explores a variety of cutting-edge topics ranging from the smallest phenomena, like exploring the microbiome (the trillions of microorganisms that live in or on the human body), to those with interplanetary ramifications, like the requirements to sustain human life off-Earth.

This is the first documentary television production released by SEEDLAND Group, a multifaceted enterprise based in China, with roots in real estate development, that has quickly expanded via investments in smart living technologies into a variety of other sectors that enhance human life.

“Forging the Future showcases the stories of top scientists from our time who are confronting the grand challenges before humanity by uncovering the world's leading discoveries. These scientists are indomitable heroes improving our lives,” said Mr. Liang ZHANG, the chairman of SEEDLAND Group. "Since the vision of SEEDLAND is to enable better life with technology, we are devoted to the exploration of prospective scientific and technological development. We also look forward to having more people interested in these breakthroughs and inspired to create a better future.”

“I am passionate about science and about bringing science programming to audiences everywhere,” said Al Roker, founder, Al Roker Entertainment. “Working with SEEDLAND Group on Forging the Future is an honor and I’m delighted to share these exciting and cutting-edge stories starring the biggest names in science with audiences around the world.”

Over the course of six episodes, Forging the Future transports viewers across North America, Europe, and Australia to some of the world’s most advanced research facilities, including elite institutions like Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Columbia University. The series reveals the most exciting disciplines being explored in popular science today.

Each episode of Forging the Future features a deep dive into topics such as: Artificial Intelligence, Achieving Immortality, Living Off the Earth, Genetic Engineering, Cyborg Technology, and creating a Disease-Free World with the Human Microbiome. Through conversations with world-renowned scientists and technologists, Forging the Future shows how the most cutting-edge technologies impact these fields and the hopeful future they are creating for humankind. Each episode is mastered in 4K.

Christopher Webb Young (Brain Games for National Geographic, Primal Connections for Discovery, and the World Science Festival), Kyle McCabe (Mysteries of the Abandoned for Science Channel, When Sharks Attack for Nat Geo Wild, and Monsters Inside Me for Animal Planet), and K. K. NG (SEED AWARD) serve as Executive Producers.

About SEEDLAND Group

Founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2006, SEEDLAND Group is a multifaceted, award-winning company with roots in real estate development that has quickly expanded via smart living technologies into a variety of other sectors including self-driving vehicles, delivery robots, and artificial intelligence systems that enhance human life. SEEDLAND now brings its bold, futuristic vision to the world through its first foray into nonfiction television. Teaming with veteran production partners from around the globe, SEEDLAND creates hope for the future through exploratory science storytelling, and inspiration for the next generation of innovators.

[http://www.SEEDLAND.cc/en]

About Al Roker Entertainment

Al Roker Entertainment produces popular nonfiction series including Weather Hacks for the Weather Channel, Girl Starter for TLC, Last Chance Highway for Animal Planet, and The Musical Awards for CBS. A.R.E. is led by the 13-time Emmy Award-winning and beloved national figure Al Roker. He personally served as Executive Producer on the award-winning Coast Guard series for The Weather Channel, and has tremendous passion for bringing compelling science content to audiences everywhere.

[https://alrokerentertainment.com/]

About Sideways Film

Sideways Film is a UK-based documentary and factual sales agency established in 2010 that brings unique titles to the marketplace. With an emphasis on world affairs, social issues, the arts, and science, Sideways Films has brought groundbreaking films and factual series to massive audiences across the planet. Its impressive catalogue of films includes: Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin, by legendary director Werner Herzog; The Internet of Everything, from Peabody Award-winning director Brett Gaylor; and No Limits, from Academy Award-winning director John Zaritsky.

[http://www.sidewaysfilm.com/]



PRESS CONTACT FOR INTERVIEWS AND ADDITIONAL PHOTOS:

Rick Markovitz

Weissman/Markovitz Communications

e. rick@publicity4all.com

m. (1) 818-421-3334