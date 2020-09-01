2020-09-01 11:08:31.467 St. Louis Man Wins $77,777 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Adam Littrell of St. Louis recently claimed a $77,777 prize on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Red 777’s” Scratchers game. Littrell purchased the winning ticket at Circle K, 9998 Tesson Ferry Road, in St. Louis.

Triple Red 7’s” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $11.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $777,777.

In FY19, players in St. Louis County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $168 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $16,3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $32,3 million went to education programs in the county.  

