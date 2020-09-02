US-131 temporary widening in Boyne Falls starts Sept. 14

Contact:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Charlevoix

HIGHWAY: US-131

CLOSEST CITY : Boyne Falls

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be temporarily widening US-131 between Cherry Hill Road and Thumb Lake Road in the village of Boyne Falls. This work is in preparation for a 2021 project that will involve reconstructing this section of highway, including new pavement, sidewalks, storm sewer and culverts, and concrete curb and gutter. MDOT also will resurface Boyne Mountain Road, which will be used as a detour during a portion of next year's construction.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will include new sidewalks, signs, guardrails and pavement markings.