M-311 resurfacing starts Tuesday between Battle Creek and Burlington
COUNTY: Calhoun
HIGHWAY: M-311
CLOSEST
START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is resurfacing 10.4 miles of M-311 (11 Mile Road) from M-60 in Burlington to M-96. The $1.2 million investment includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and overlay, gravel shoulder, guardrail and corrugation replacement, and pavement markings.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
SAFETY BENEFITS: The new pavement will improve ride quality for motorists, safety will be improved by new guardrails and corrugations, and this project will extend the life of the roadway.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.