M-311 resurfacing starts Tuesday between Battle Creek and Burlington

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Calhoun

HIGHWAY: M-311

CLOSEST CITY : Battle Creek

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is resurfacing 10.4 miles of M-311 (11 Mile Road) from M-60 in Burlington to M-96. The $1.2 million investment includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and overlay, gravel shoulder, guardrail and corrugation replacement, and pavement markings.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The new pavement will improve ride quality for motorists, safety will be improved by new guardrails and corrugations, and this project will extend the life of the roadway.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.