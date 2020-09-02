Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,214 in the last 365 days.

M-311 resurfacing starts Tuesday between Battle Creek and Burlington

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Calhoun

HIGHWAY: M-311

CLOSEST CITY: Battle Creek

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is resurfacing 10.4 miles of M-311 (11 Mile Road) from M-60 in Burlington to M-96. The $1.2 million investment includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and overlay, gravel shoulder, guardrail and corrugation replacement, and pavement markings.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The new pavement will improve ride quality for motorists, safety will be improved by new guardrails and corrugations, and this project will extend the life of the roadway.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

You just read:

M-311 resurfacing starts Tuesday between Battle Creek and Burlington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.