Priority Notice: New Certification Options Through Executive Order #7

The Maine Department of Education is pleased to announce additional flexibility for educator certification as detailed by Executive Order # 7 FY 20/21 entitled “An Order Regarding Pre-K-12 Education,” signed by Governor Mills on August 26, 2020. As some school organizations across the state work to employ enough educators to meet the additional demands on education because of COVID-19, this executive order extends the DOE’s support of those School Administrative Units (SAUs). Please note these new certificates, “shall be employed only as necessary to meet an identified staffing shortage and shall not be used to supplant persons who meet the underlying standards and are available and willing to work.”

Emergency Teacher Certification – This new certificate will be effective now through September 1, 2021. A holder of this certificate must have a cleared background check (CHRC) and participate in a mentoring program. To qualify:

Hold a 4-year post secondary degree or the equivalent in work and/or academic experience; or

Be enrolled in an approved teacher preparation program; or

Hold equivalent credentials from another state or country

Educator and Administrator Certification Reciprocity – This new certificate equates full licensure for five years from date of issuance and applies to teachers, specialists, or administrators issued comparable certificates in another state or country. A cleared background check is also necessary.

To determine eligibility, please apply online for the endorsement sought. All applications will be reviewed and, if applicants qualify for a professional or emergency certificate, it will be automatically issued. All other applicants will receive a letter with any remaining requirements and other certificate options available to them. Letters will be available within the online certification system as well as sent by mail. The Certification Office is excited for this opportunity and looks forward to working with all new applicants!

For more information, please contact Stephanie Fyfe at stephanie.fyfe@maine.gov.