Rhode Island Pension System Earns $272 million in July 2020

The Rhode Island pension fund returned 3.21% in July, earning more than $272 million from investments, as Treasurer Magaziner's Back to Basics investment strategy continues to provide growth and stability for members of the Retirement System.

Over the 12-month period ending July 31, 2020, the system returned 6.69%, outperforming the plan's benchmark return of 4.64% for the same period, ending the month with $8,729,352,144 in assets under management. The Crisis Protection Class has been a key contributor to the system's 12-month investment performance, returning 13.90% for the period.

The Rhode Island pension fund performed better than 87% of its peer pension funds in the Fiscal Year that ended June 30, 2020 according to data released by Investment Metrics, formerly MSCI InvestorForce, the leading source of investment performance analytics for institutional investors.

Detailed information about the Rhode Island pension fund, including the 'Back to Basics' investment strategy and performance can be found online as part of Treasurer Magaziner's "Transparent Treasury" initiative at: investments.treasury.ri.gov

# # #

Performance reported is net of fees and expenses.

Contact: Evan England, Director of Communications (401) 222-2240 | (401) 439-2199 (mobile) evan.england@treasury.ri.gov