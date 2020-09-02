Blingby Welcomes a Cybersecurity Expert to its Advisory Board
Blingby is the next generation of interactive technology, with proprietary data that tracks and measures precise user to content engagementNEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Blingby “we continuously strive to adhere to Best Practices in data security and privacy. Hence we are delighted to welcome Merike Kaeo, a World Expert in Cybersecurity to our Advisory Board,” stated Marcia Favale, CEO of Blingby. Merike Kaeo is CEO and founder of Double Shot Security. She has over 25 years of experience in pioneering Internet technology deployments and developing international policy and corporate security initiatives.
“My greatest professional passion has been bridging the gap between deep technical security details and helping innovators make informed digital services decisions with regard to security and privacy. Blingby creates interactive content for any industry and is a game changer - I have utmost respect for a company who cares about transparency to consumers about how, and by whom, their personal data was processed”, stated Merike.
About Blingby
Blingby is a U.S. Patented Technology company adding interactivity to video, live streaming, podcasts, and programmatic ads through a stream of products, experiences and information that is easily accessed by viewers. Blingby interactivity eliminates player friction and viewer content disruption, while minimizing search friction. The Technology is plug and play for easy adoption and integration. Blingby works across screens, through email, social media and messaging, on programmatic platforms, on third party websites and applications, and with QR. Blingby Proprietary Data and Analytics provides precise insights into user content engagement.
