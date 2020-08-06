Blingby Signs with AMC Networks
Blingby Is The Next Generation of Interactive TechnologyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blingby announces that it has signed an Agreement with AMC Networks.
“Blingby is delighted to be working with AMC, known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, “ stated Marcia Favale, Blingby CEO.
“We’re always on the lookout for fresh ideas and new ways for audiences to engage with our content,” said Dario Di Zanni, Head of Franchise at AMC. “Working with Blingby, we’ll be able to reach our fans wherever they are, on whatever device they’re using, and invite them to delve more deeply into their favorite shows.”
About Blingby
Blingby is a U.S. Patented Technology company adding interactivity to video, live streaming, podcasts, and programmatic ads through a stream of products, experiences and information that is easily accessed by viewers. Blingby is the next generation of interactive technology, existing outside of the player, eliminating player friction and viewer content disruption, while minimizing search friction. The Technology is plug and play for easy adoption and integration and works across screens, through email, social media and messaging, on programmatic platforms, on third party websites and applications, and with QR. Through Blingby Proprietary Data and Analytics, precise insights are gained form user content engagement.
"As video, live streaming, and podcasts grow in importance, Blingby's technology is being used across industries including e-commerce and media and entertainment,” stated Favale.
https://blingby.com
Rachel Greeman
Blingby
+1 212-537-4434
