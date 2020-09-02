MEDIAN SHOULDER WORK ON INTERSTATE 90 NEAR EXIT 48

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 Contact: Brenda Flottmeyer, 605.394.1638

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says median shoulder work begins today, Sept. 2, in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Exit 48.

Work includes widening the westbound median shoulder and resetting guardrail as a safety improvement to prevent vehicle departure from the roadway.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both the east and westbound directions of I-90 with a reduced speed limit of 45 mph when workers are present and 65 mph during off-work times.

The contractor expects work to be complete by Sept. 28.

Motorists should be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The overall completion date of this project is May 21, 2021.

Hilt Construction from Rapid City is the prime contractor on this $200,000 project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

