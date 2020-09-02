Hwy 30 construction progresses for scheduled completion in October (Sept. 2, 2020)

Detour remains in place

MANKATO, Minn. – The Highway 30 construction project from Highway 22 to New Richland has progressed to the point where paving is essentially complete, but a number of other tasks require the traffic to continue to be detoured.

The Highway 30 project that began with a detour on May 4 and included resurfacing and bridge construction continues with shouldering, installing rumble strips, final striping, guardrail and cleanup. MnDOT reminds motorists that the road is still closed for their safety as well as the workers. The project remains on schedule for completion in early October.

Traffic remains detoured to Highway 22, Faribault County Road 20, Waseca County Road 3, Highway 83, Freedom Township 270th Avenue, Waseca County Roads 4, 12 and 8 and Highway 13.

Freight traffic is detoured to Highway 22, Highway 109, Interstate 90 and Highway 13 as the local county roads cannot safely accommodate the larger truck traffic.

The project includes resurfacing 21 miles of Highway 30 from the intersection of Highway 22 to the west limits of New Richland, replacing two bridges (box culverts) over Boot Creek near New Richland, lining several culverts, adding lighting at county road intersections, upgrading guardrail as necessary and adding aggregate to shoulders.

Ulland Brothers Construction of Albert Lea was awarded the projects with a bid of $9,049,743.

Find more information and detour maps at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy30-83newrichland.

