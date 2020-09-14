WALL-SMART IS READY FOR THE CEDIA VIRTUAL EVENT PRESENTING NEW PRODUCTS
With COVID19 people spend most of time at home and want to keep both functionality & home décor. Wall-Smart continues supporting the custom install market making sure each new device has flush mounts.”PETACH-TIKVA, INTERNATIONAL, ISRAEL, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall-Smart®, the leader in flush ceiling & wall mounts is expanding its product lines presenting recessed mounts for Araknis Access Points, IC Realtime Cameras, new iPads, ABB keypads, Vantage EasyTouch Glass, Ubiquiti Unifi Access Points, and Crestron Remotes. This month, at the CEDIA Virtual Event, we will be announcing these brand-new solutions for drywall, plaster, and solid surfaces.
— Galia Ben-Dor, Wall-Smart's Founder & Co-CEO
Wall-Smart mounts are designed & manufactured for the newest home automation control devices made by the leading brands in the industry. Wall-Smart will be showcasing flush solutions for these leading brands, such as Apple, Crestron, ELAN, Josh.ai, Lutron, RTI, Samsung, Savant Systems, SnapAV+Control4, Universal Remote Control, and others.
Today, as more time is spent at home, homeowners become more conscious about the interior design of their house. Wall-Smart's sleek, flush mounts provide the CEDIA dealer with the ability to combine technology and aesthetics with meeting the needs of architects, interior designers, and homeowners. Making it integrated with the surface provides a better selling point for the CEDIA dealer and a better acceptance of the control devices as a standard in every smart home.
Among the new Wall-Smart flush mounts one can find mounts for Araknis Networks AN-510-AP-I-AC & AN-810-AP-I-AC Access Points; IC Realtime IPMX-W40F-IRW1 Camera; iPad Gen7, iPad Pro 11" Gen2 & iPad Pro 12.9" Gen4; and for Crestron TSR-310 Remote Control. Wall-Smart offers mounts for all types of installations: New Construction, Solid Surface and Retrofit applications. New Construction mounts, designed for drywall/concrete installations, become one with the surface - ceilings and walls alike. Retrofit mounts are designed for quick installations and easy upgrades, for nearly flush installation with no need for drywall or paintwork. Solid Surface mounts provide clean, flush installations for wood, metal, marble, and other solid surfaces applications.
With the growing use and variety of technology in the home automation industry, homeowners are in need for recessed mounts that will not interfere with their home's interior design while minimizing the visual footprint and integrating technology & aesthetics.
"With the COVID-19 situation people spend most of the time at home and want to make sure they keep both functionality and home décor," says Galia Ben-Dor, Wall-Smart's Founder & Co-CEO. "Wall-Smart continues to support the custom install market to make sure each new device has its own flush mount."
Make sure to check out all new Wall-Smart flush solutions on the Virtual CEDIA Event.
Wall-Smart keeps looking for strategic partnerships and JVs, to provide the best mounts for any professional installation.
About Wall-Smart Ltd
Wall-Smart is a leading designer & manufacturer of custom flush ceiling & wall mounts for tablets, touch panels, iPads, receptacles, access points, keypads and more.
Wall-Smart offers an innovative, practical design, which combines technology & aesthetics.
Wall-Smart proudly stands for cutting-edge & creative yet cost-effective solutions for all recessing challenges.
The Company has successfully implemented unique mass customization methods to provide custom flush mount solutions - with very short delivery time - for leading 3rd party products launched in the smart automation industries.
Wall-Smart® is a trademark of Wall-Smart Ltd., registered in the US and the UK.
