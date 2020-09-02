Retina Consultants of America Announces New Alliance
VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA of Minnesota Joins Esteemed Alliance of Retina SpecialistsSOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, USA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization welcomes a new practice, VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA based in Minnesota to its growing consortium of practices. This is the sixth premier retina specialty practice to join RCA as it continues to expand the company’s footprint across the U.S. including California Retina Consultants, Retina Consultants of Houston, Retina Group of Florida, Long Island Vitreoretinal Consultants, and Retinal Consultants Serving Northern California. All these practices have exceptional reputations, provide superior patient care and are considered renowned leaders of the retinal field.
VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA is comprised of 13 retina specialists, and two retina fellows-in-training, across seven offices serving Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin. These physicians have collectively authored or co-authored more than 200 scientific articles in their subspecialty and have been investigators in many randomized clinical trials studying new treatments for the retina, macula and vitreous.
“The physicians of VitreoRetinal Surgery are honored to partner with RCA’s other premier retina practices. The physicians in these practices are not only our long-term professional colleagues but also our friends,” said Dr. David F. Williams, VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA. and past President of the American Society of Retina Specialists. “Together, and with the resources that RCA will provide, we intend to build the best retina organization in the world. We will serve the nation, and the world, by expanding the availability of our high-quality retina care, and by accelerating the pace of retinal clinical trials and research.”
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in that this is the first horizontal alliance in the eyecare field focused solely on retinal care.
“Our focus on high quality patient care and superior research through horizontal alliances continues to resonate with the premier retina groups in the nation,” said Robert Grabow, CEO of RCA. “We are pleased to have Dr. Williams and the team at VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA join RCA. Their commitment to research and advancing the field of retinal care makes them a perfect addition to our alliance.”
RCA is governed by a Medical Leadership Board that is co-chaired by Joel Pearlman, MD, PhD and David M. Brown, MD. Drs. Pearlman and Brown are both leaders in clinical trials that led to the development of anti-VEGF injections for the treatment of macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America please visit
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA
VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA (VRS), founded in 1988, is the largest group of retina specialists in the north central region of the USA, serving all of Minnesota and adjacent states. Its physicians exceed 200 years of combined medical and surgical experience, have published extensively, and have played major roles in many pivotal randomized clinical trials for retinal diseases. VRS’s guiding values are focused on serving our patients, employees, referring doctors and our communities. For additional information about VRS, please visit www.vrssurgery.com
