INTRODUCING THE NEW RANGE FROM HAPPIEWATCH – FEATURING TRUMP AND BIDEN
The watch designers famed for their bold and innovative creations are back with their new, limited edition FunnyFace range.
HappieWatch is all about mixing cutting edge design with the lost art of watchmaking. With the FunnyFace range, we’re taking it to the next level”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HappieWatch is getting ready to change the boring, traditional world of watches once again with the launch of HappieWatch range. Get ready for something you have never seen before:
— Frank Zhu
-Bold, bright designs that catch the eye and start conversations – created by up-and-coming graphic designers, street artists and fashionistas
-The design is a face with the left eye displaying the hours, and the right showing the minutes
-Constructed from premium materials with ultimate craftsmanship
-Strictly limited edition – when they’re gone, they’re gone forever
-Choose from interchangeable straps made from vegan leather multiple strap options, including vegan leather, metal and nylon.
HappieWatch launched on Indiegogo on 27th August and has already raised over $75,000.
HappieWatch has stopped at nothing to create some of the most striking artwork ever seen on watches. Customers can select a watch to match their personality - designs include a blood-red octopus, a super-cute pug and a toothsome shark.
However, what’s sure to grab the headlines is the Donald Trump and Joe Biden watches, just in time for the US election in November. Watch lovers can show their support for their favorite candidate wherever they go. And of course, they can wear them on their left wrist or their right!
Frank Zhu, Founder of HappieWatch said – ‘HappieWatch is all about mixing cutting edge design with the lost art of watchmaking. With the FunnyFace range, we’re taking it to the next level. It’s almost impossible to put one on and not start a conversation. As for our Trump and Biden watches? They’re huge fun. I wonder which one will sell more’
HappieWatch fans can save 45% and get their hands on a HappieWatch at the exclusive ‘early bird’ price of USD 189 by visiting the HappieWatch Indiegogo page here
Notes for editors:
HappieWatch is a designer and manufacturer of premium timepieces that already sell in Asia, with offices based in Hong Kong and Shanghai. This is the official launch of the product in western markets.
