AMC Global announces U.S. team expansion with six new hires
Growing market research firm adds experienced insights professionals to its team to serve clients with advanced research methodologies and approaches
Everyone on our team works collaboratively to ensure that our clients succeed in all aspects of their business.”BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies and brand tracking, has expanded its U.S. team. They have added six new hires: Caitlin Connor, Robin Franke, Doug Galante, Reene Kalola, Mariah Kern, and Nichole Smith, to strengthen AMC’s cross-functional team of market research experts.
"Everyone on our team works collaboratively to ensure that our clients succeed in all aspects of their business," said Ken Roshkoff, CEO at AMC Global. "Our new team members each bring a unique and complementary set of research and business skills that can help to advise our clients on the best course of action in a quickly changing environment."
New AMC Global Team Members include:
Caitlin Connor, Associate Project Director
After starting her career at Ipsos as a research analyst, Caitlin joins the AMC team to focus on custom research for some of AMC’s CPG clients. She is jumping right in and leveraging her experience with brand health tracking, as well as concept testing. She holds a bachelor of science from Boston College with a focus on management and business analytics.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/caitlinrconnor/
Doug Galante, Senior Research Manager
Doug brings a strong visual sense, excellent writing skills and the art of storytelling to his work in market research. He prides himself on being highly team oriented with excellent account management skills and a dedication to exceed client expectations. Doug’s past market research positions include work on both agency (Foresee, Gongos) and brand side (Kmart, Walt Disney). He joins AMC Global to work on a variety of accounts within the consumer healthcare and CPG worlds. He holds a bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration on marketing, and a masters degree in business administration with a concentration on international business.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dagalante/
Mariah Kern, Associate Project Director
Mariah brings a passion for writing, problem solving, data analysis and art to her work. As a recent graduate, she joins AMC Global to enhance her research knowledge and support a team of seasoned researchers on all aspects of project management. Mariah’s focus will primarily reside within the consumer packaged goods industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from Temple University.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mariah-kern-baa175144/
Nichole Smith, Senior Research Manager
Nichole is an experienced market researcher with the curiosity to uncover the consumer's voice and bring it to life meaningfully in a variety of industries, including consumer goods, retail and healthcare. After 12 years at Gongos in a research management role, she joins AMC Global bringing with her a wealth of experience and strong desire for uncovering deep insights to help clients build brands, strengthen equity and develop new products and services. In addition to managing all aspects of research engagements, Nichole will also be responsible for client management and team development. Nichole holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Adrian College.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/nichole-smith-81aa8311/
Reene Kalola, Senior Research Manager, Strategy & Insights
Reene is an innovative and strategic business insights professional with strong hands-on analytic skills that help answer key business questions in industries ranging from consumer packaged goods to over the counter to the beverage industry. She delivers insights to clients using effective storytelling approaches, and brings significant experience in data integration and providing expedient resolutions. After years of experience at Ipsos, Reene joins AMC Global to provide strategic consulting to AMC’s CPG clients across a number of methodologies. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and a master’s degree from University of Pennsylvania.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/reene-kalola-b6579046/
Robin Franke, Research Director
Robin is an all-around research expert, proficient in nearly all qualitative and quantitative methodologies—with a particular passion for telling stories and solving clients’ business issues. She is a senior leader who is eager to help shape AMC Global’s junior talent. After many years as an insights lead for Gongos, Robin now works on the account and team development for AMC Global. She holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from University of Tampa.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/robin-franke-13495386/
About AMC Global
AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com
Michelle Andre
Andre Marketing & Design
+1 415-577-8634
email us here