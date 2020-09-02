Elizabeth Bridge Long-term Restriction Lifted Today in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term restriction on the Elizabeth Bridge (Route 51) in Elizabeth, Jefferson Hills, and West Elizabeth boroughs, Allegheny County, will be removed today, Wednesday, September 2 weather permitting.

The long-term lane restriction on the Elizabeth Bridge will be permanently removed at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Work on the bridge will continue under short-term single-lane restrictions weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late October. Remaining work includes concrete sidewalk pours, pavement marking installation, and minor punch-list items.

Swank Construction Company LLC is the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for traffic advisories and construction updates for the Route 51 Elizabeth Bridge and other bridge work in Elizabeth Township. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Elizabeth Bridge” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #