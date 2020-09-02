Kovair Launches Omnibus Enterprise iPaaS

Kovair is introducing its popular Omnibus Integration Platform as an integrated Platform as a Service - iPaaS solution – the Omnibus Enterprise iPaaS.

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizations around the world are transforming their enterprise systems to embrace modern and agile technologies. In order to ensure that traditional IT environments smoothly transition to this new technology mix, they are adopting multiple infrastructures for different workloads and applications. As a result of this endeavor, cloud technologies are becoming one of the major investments for organizations of all sizes. To facilitate this paradigm shift, Kovair is thus introducing its popular Omnibus Integration Platform as an integrated Platform as a Service - iPaaS solution –the Omnibus Enterprise iPaaS https://www.kovair.com/omnibus-enterprise-ipaas/.

“Kovair Omnibus over a decade has earned lot of accolades for its superiority on tools integrations from organizations of all sizes across the globe. This launch of Omnibus Enterprise iPaaS will act as a catalyst for organizations in their journey towards adoption of cloud. Hosted and tested over a secured cloud environment, Kovair’s Omnibus Enterprise iPaaS will allow organizations to establish a single unified view for streamlined integrations across multiple applications, platforms, and hosting environments -cloud and on premise.This will allow enterprises to bring together in a seamless manner their goals for customer inputs for quick responses and reduce development cycle times significantly with integrations and create additional value stream through efficient development and release management of new or improved products” said Bipin Shah, CEO & Chairman of Kovair Software.

Critical capabilities of Omnibus Enterprise iPaaS includes:

• Implement integrated tools and relevant applications in a secured public cloud environment with 110+ off the shelf integrations currently offered by the Omnibus

• Achieve ALM -PLM integration for synchronization of BOM Generation and reports through integration with PTC Windchill, Siemens Teamcenter & ARAS Innovator

• Synchronize your customer and leads information with internal teams through integrations with Salesforce, MS Dynamics and others

• Stay updated with your business and financial data through integrations with ERP applications like SAP

• Provide access to a no-code customizable integration platform for a hassle-free configuration of business use cases.

• Synchronization of attachments, comments and relationships between records

• Get cross tool data-based reports & dashboards with drilldown capabilities over a central platform

• Ensure zero data loss during exchange of data through disaster recovery mechanism of Kovair Omnibus

• Out of the box integration offerings between popular ALM tools - Jira, ADO, ServiceNow, MF Octane, Jama, and Rally

• Receive real-time update through mail based notifications for any disruption of data during synchronization

“CIOs and Software Architects of Enterprises embarking on Digital Transformation projects should explore Kovair’s Enterprise iPaaS Omnibus, which won a prestigious Gartner Cool Vendor award. Kovair’s newest Enterprise iPaaS functionality to the Omnibus solution allows IT Professionals to re-vector to newer hybrid multi-cloud datacenters offering newer services, including aPaaS (application Platform as a Service) with workflow automation, security vulnerability assessments, product lifecycle management, and process compliance all seamlessly built-in,” stated Akshay Sharma, CTO, Kovair Software, Former Sr. Analyst, Gartner Research.”

About Kovair:

Kovair Software is a Silicon Valley software products company specializing in the domain of Integrated Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) solutions and supports global software development and management. Kovair’s focus on integrating third-party best-of-breed ALM tools enables the creation of applications in a synchronized tools environment through its Omnibus Integration Platform. Along with its introduction of DevOps capabilities, it has a full offering of software development tools in multiple domains.

Kovair’s flagship products https://www.kovair.com/our-products/, Omnibus Integration Platform, ALM Studio, Kovair DevOps, QuickSync, and Kovair PPM are highly preferred solutions by some of the major corporations globally.

