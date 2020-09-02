PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia appointed Progesys a part of PMC consortium for 1MTPA Smelter Grade Alumina Refinery Project

PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia appointed mid-2019 a Project Management Consultancy consortium for a One Million Tonne Per Annum smelter grade alumina refinery

LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia (PT BAI) appointed in mid-2019 a consortium, formed of three companies, for the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) of the development and execution of a One Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA) smelter grade alumina refinery, a 2x40,000 normal cubic meter per hour (Nm3/hr) coal gasification plant and a 3x25 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant.

Within the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) consortium there is Progesys, a Canadian company with international presence, managing the alumina refinery scope; Black & Veatch, a global engineering firm, managing the power and coal gasification scope and JAYA CM supporting the project with site construction engineers and quality inspectors.

“The PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia SGAR project in West Kalimantan is a strategic project and a major investment adding value to the PT ANTAM Bauxite Mining operations and PT INALUM Aluminum Smelting operations, and we are proud to be contributing to this important project. Progesys is providing project management, engineering, and transition to operations expertise to PT BAI since mid-2019 and is looking forward to continuing to deliver on project objectives,” says Riad Faour, CEO of Progesys.

The PMC consortium is responsible for evaluating the EPC engineering, procurement and construction works and monitoring major equipment supply. It will also manage risks and oversee site construction and commissioning.

Progesys, with its head office in Quebec, Canada, provides complete project management, engineering, and transition to operations services to clients worldwide, including Asia, since 2010. Progesys provides services to the mining and metals, hydrocarbons, pulp and paper, energy, life sciences, and infrastructure and transportation industries.

Black & Veatch is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. It is a global engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and consulting company specializing in infrastructure development in power, oil and gas, water, telecommunications, government, mining, data centers, smart cities and banking and finance markets.

JAYA CM is an Indonesian construction management company.