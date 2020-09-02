Cheers to New Line of Ablis CBD Drinks at CBD Emporium

CBD Emporium Ablis CBD Infused Beverages Ablis CBD infused beverages from CBD Emporium help health-conscious people elevate their active lifestyles with functional CBD infusions.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD drinks are one of the hottest trends in the beverage industry and CBD Emporium, the fastest growing, most progressive CBD stores in the Southwest, now carries Ablis beverages in select retail outlets.

Ablis beverages are a line of still and slightly sparkled water drinks made from fresh Oregon water and high quality hemp. Each 12-ounce can contains 25 mg of CBD. The beverages come in different flavors including; Strawberry Mojito, Lemon Water, Lemon Ginger, Cranberry Blood Orange and Blood Orange Water. The water flavors have no added sugar, and the bold flavors contain very little added sugar.

“I know our athletic customers are going to love the hydration coupled with the CBD benefits found in Ablis drinks,” said John Flanders, CBD Emporium CEO. “They taste great and are an easy way to aid recovery after a hard workout.”

Ablis was founded by father and son Jim and Max Bendis. Jim has been a competitive runner for 45 years and uses CBD both pre and post workout.

“Giving people access to CBD through functional products like craft beverages has become a lifelong passion that grew out of my passion for running,” said Jim Bendis. “CBD has become an integral part of maintaining my life as an athlete and I hope Ablis products can help other athletes continue to perform throughout their lives.”

CBD Emporium carries 48 different CBD brands, ensuring that staff members have an array of products to fit customers’ individual needs. Whether people have issues with pain, anxiety, mood or need CBD products for their pets, CBD Emporium is ready to align them with the best brands in the market. Offerings include tinctures, consumables, vapes, bath and body products, capsules, and pet products. All the CBD products CBD Emporium sells are infused with hemp that is grown and extracted in the United States. Ablis joins top brands like Brio, KOI Naturals, Holistapet, Kurativ CBD, Sun God Medicinals, ORL, Sky Wellness, Vai Water, and many more.

To find out if your local CBD Emporium is carrying Ablis please email info@cbdemporium.com

About CBD Emporium

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information visit www.CBDEmporium.com.

