i2Chain cybersecurity startup awarded the global TiE50 Winner at the TiEcon2020

i2Chain, the Tie50 global Winner

i2Chain cybersecurity startup awarded the global TiE50 Winner at the TieCon 2020, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i2Chain, a San Francisco city-based startup that delivers hack-proof, privacy-compliant secure document distribution, is excited to announce that it has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This ten-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs.

i2Chain was recognized for enabling companies to securely share sensitive documents with anyone within or outside the organization. i2Chain enables mortgage companies, banks, accounting firms, hospitals, and others to safely share their customers’ PII, IP, and PHI with co-processing entities in compliance with GDPR, CCPA privacy regulations. i2Chain’s zero-click technology secures documents with encryption, policies, immutable audit logs and it is storage agnostic.

Ajay Jotwani, Co-founder & CEO of i2Chain, says, "We are proud to be named the Tie50 Winner selected amongst top startups globally. This recognition is a testament to our teams pushing the boundaries of excellence in engineering, R & D, product management, and go-to-market." Mr. Jotwani further adds, "this recognition is also a testament to the intuitive i2Chain application that secures sensitive documents in clouds and on-prem stores, thereby enabling encrypted & privacy-compliant document distribution across networks."

“TiE50 again attracted high potential startups bringing innovation from different parts of the world. Besides the recognition associated with the TiE50 award, this year TiE50 also partnered with Meet the Draper’s, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to some companies to pitch to the show,” said Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair.

“For over 28 years as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and with a global footprint of half a million entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, and investment professionals, at TiE Silicon Valley we take pride in the fact that we have created TiE50, a strong 10-year-old brand for recognizing high potential startups,” said B.J. Arun, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

The TiE50 Awards will be presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on September 3rd. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/TiE50Awards2020/

About i2Chain, Inc.

i2Chain is a San Francisco startup that delivers secure and privacy-compliant clouds, folders, and files to entities that share PII, PHI or, classified information with co-processors, and ecosystem partners. i2Chain encrypts documents to make them tamper-proof, enforces policies that persist within and outside the networks, and provides real-time evidence quality audit logs.

About TiE50

Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world’s top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.

About TiEcon

TiEcon is the world’s largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals. TiEcon was listed as one of the 10 best conferences for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine, along with TED and the World Economic Forum. Previous TiEcon events have attracted 5,000+ attendees from 22 countries. More information: TiEcon.org