ServicelyAI ramps up their board with the appointment of an industry veteran
Australian start-up SERVICELYAI - AI powered IT Service Management - announces Greg Cullen, industry leader and visionary in the IT sector, joins their board.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ServicelyAI ramps up their board with the appointment of an industry veteran.
Servicely.ai an Australian start-up providing AI powered IT Service Management, has announced that Greg Cullen, an industry leader and visionary in the Technology sector, will be joining the ServicelyAI Advisory board. Greg brings with him a wealth of experience having previously led the growth of ServiceNow across ANZ and more recently as Area VP for NexThink, the digital employee experience company.
Joining Dion Williams the founder of ServicelyAI, who he previously worked alongside during his tenure at ServiceNow. “As a member of the advisory council, Greg brings a unique set of skills working with the leadership team on strategy, customer intimacy, and execution as we develop the world's first intelligent service management platform developed in Australia. Helping customers improve productivity, lower cost while improving the service experience for employees using the power of AI” says Dion Williams
“I am incredibly excited about joining the board of a homegrown technology business that is leveraging AI to transform and modernise the IT department and the broader world of enterprise software. “says Greg Cullen
Together the two make a formidable force in the IT service management space as they have deep knowledge and understanding of their competitors and what their customers pain points are with their incumbent solution.
ServicelyAI is an Australian start up to watch, a competitor to their AI chatbot solution in the US have recently taken on funding to the tune of $75millios USD from Iconiq Capital, Kleiner Perkins and Sapphire Ventures. Existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bain Capital Ventures and Comerica Bank. While they solve a common IT solution with their chatbot, ServicelyAI offers a far greater end to end solution that resolves up to 70% of IT issues.
About ServicelyAI
ServicelyAI offers an integrated and intelligent service management platform with out-the-box ITIL aligned Service Desk and HR Case Management, offering customers a viable alternative to the complex and costly legacy vendors.
ServicelyAI has been in development for 36 months building the capabilities of a Service Desk with AI at the core, making us the only fully integrated intelligent service management platform on the market today.
About Greg - Enterprise SaaS Pioneer, AI Advocate
As Strategic Board Advisor for ServicelyAI, Greg brings a deep understanding of the Asia Pacific marketplace. Offering insights and resources to complement discussions and explore new business ideas or directions.
He has more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry, with a proven track record of growing businesses and executing go-to-market strategies. Most recently, Cullen served as Asia Pacific Vice President at Nexthink. Prior to that he was the foundational employee at ServiceNow, he has also held senior roles with Zuora and PlateSpin.
